AUGUSTA, Ga. — Utah's Tony Finau will tee off as scheduled Thursday for his first round at the Masters after dislocating his ankle after celebrating a hole-in-one at Wednesday's Par-3 Contest.

Finau's agent, Chris Armstrong, told ESPN Thursday morning that Finau plans to tee off at 10:43 p.m. MDT in his grouping with Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda in what will be his first round ever at the Masters. Finau's golf coach, Boyd Summerhays, told the Deseret News Wednesday night that the initial X-rays Wednesday night were negative and that Finau had an MRI scheduled for early Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old Finau hurt his ankle after making the ace Wednesday afternoon. He started running toward the green in celebration and after he turned and was running backwards, he rolled on his left ankle. He dropped to a knee and appeared to pop the ankle back into place. He then completed the final two holes of his round.