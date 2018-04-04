This is an updated look at the NBA playoff picture and how it relates to the Utah Jazz.

What happened Wednesday

Wednesday was a quiet night around the NBA as a whole with only six games on the schedule, including just two with Western Conference playoff implications, but the Jazz's standing was improved despite the fact that they had the night off.

After falling to Utah Tuesday night at Vivint Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs in overtime at home Wednesday 122-112. Although it was a home game for the Lakers, they actually had a big challenge in that they not only had to fly back to Los Angeles for a back-to-back, but they faced a Spurs team that didn't have to travel after having played the LA Clippers Tuesday night at Staples Center.

In the other game invoving a potential Western Conference playoff team Wednesday, the New Orleans Pelicans stayed in the conversation by cruising past the lowly Memphis Grizzlies, 123-95.

How this affects the Jazz

The Jazz entered Wednesday tied for with San Antonio for fourth in the West at 45-33, although Utah held the fourth seed because of the season series tiebreaker, which the Jazz won 3-1. After the Spurs' loss, Utah is now alone in fourth, albeit just a half-game up on San Antonio.

The Jazz are three games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for third with four remaining, but just 1.5 out of ninth place and the lottery after the Pelicans' win. New Orleans' win moved it into a tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 44-34, although the Timberwolves hold the seventh seed and the Pelicans the eighth spot because of a tiebreaker (Minnesota swept the season series between the two teams).

In all, just one game separates Utah and New Orleans.

Remaining Jazz games

April 5 vs. L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

April 8 at L.A. Lakers, 4 p.m.

April 10 vs. Golden State, 7 p.m.

April 11 at Portland, 8:30 p.m.