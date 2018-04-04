The Colorado Eagles added a late empty-net goal to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 5-2, on Wednesday night at Budweiser Events Center.

The Grizzlies outshot Colorado, 32-23 in the game and 24-15 after two periods.

“Our effort was there tonight,” said head coach Tim Branham. “The boys fought hard. We failed to capitalize on key scoring chances.”

After Utah built a 7-1 edge on shots early, the Eagles made it 1-0, 11:03 into the first period after Colorado’s Jake Marto fired a shot through Utah goaltender Brandon Wildung, who stopped 18-of-22 in the game.

The Eagles made it 2-0 on an odd-man rush and 3-0 on the power play to take a 3-0 lead 7:43 into the second period.

Utah got on the board as Jake Marchment (16) scored in front from Sam Babintsev and Charley Graaskamp (two assists) as Utah kept the play going 22 seconds after a power play expired.

Brendan Harms (12) took a centering pass from Graaskamp to make it 4-2, 7:20 into the second period after Colorado scored on a rebound 1:22 into the third period.

Utah had a power play a few minutes later, but despite some good chances, it was unable to get the game back within a goal.

Utah returns home Friday and Saturday for Fan Appreciation Weekend, which is Free Seat Upgrade Weekend.