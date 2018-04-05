Injuries to both Peyton Manning and Austin Collie kept the quarterback and slot receiver from playing even a full two seasons worth of games together with the Indianapolis Colts nearly a decade ago.

For Collie, concussions helped cut short his time in Indy. For Manning, a neck injury knocked him out for the 2011 season.

Even with those setbacks, though, the future Hall of Famer Manning and former BYU standout Collie showed they had a strong connection in 2009 and 2010.

Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus revealed the top 5 performers, according to passer rating, for NFL quarterback-to-slot receiver duos since 2006, when PFF first began tracking NFL data.

Manning and Collie came in No. 2 on the list, with a passer rating of 132.1 when the quarterback threw to his slot receiver. That trails only the duo of Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson with an impressive 141.3.

Since we began grading in 2006, Aaron Rodgers has been 🔥 when throwing to slot receivers! pic.twitter.com/IynR3XJRJv — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 2, 2018

Rodgers was a regular on the top 5, as he teamed with Greg Jennings (120.6) and Randall Cobb (118.8) for the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Third on the list is the combination of New England's Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, with a passer rating of 125.4.

The positive numbers elicited a response from Collie.

Funnest two years I ever had playing football!!! https://t.co/t6e27FrnUW — Austin Collie (@AKCollie_17) April 3, 2018

The Colts' Andrew Walker provided further perspective on the connection the two had in their brief time together.

In 25 regular-season games with Manning in 2009 and 2010, Collie had 118 receptions on 160 targets for 1,325 yards and 15 touchdowns before concussions eventually ended his 2010 season early. He also played in three postseason games in 2009, including the Super Bowl, and had 17 receptions on 26 targets for 241 yards and two touchdowns.