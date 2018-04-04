BYU track and field had 34 athletes receive All-Academic honors from the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, while the USTFCCCA ranked the men’s team No. 24 in its first official rankings of the outdoor season.

Along with the national rankings, the USTFCCCA released NCAA Division I regional rankings. The men’s team ranked first in the mountain region and the women’s team ranked second. The official rankings can be found on the USTFCCCA website.

The women’s team topped all other MPSF teams with 22 athletes receiving All-Academic honors. The men’s team had the fourth-most honorees with 12. In order to be nominated, athletes must have been a sophomore academically, had a 3.00 or better grade point average, completed a full year at BYU prior to the season and competed in at least 50 percent of BYU’s track and field competitions throughout the indoor season.

The women’s team honorees consisted of distance runners Whittni Orton, Ashleigh Warner, Kristi Rush-Briggs, Anna Camp, Emily Bever, Emma Gee and Josey Hedquist, as well as mid-distance runners Madelyn Dickson and Sidney Unga. Sprinters Haley Rogers, Keesha Miller and Lauren Rawlinson also received honors, along with hurdlers Brenna Porter, Nicole Lord and Kaitlyn Gunnerson. BYU field athletes Andrea Stapleton-Johnson, Sierra Hansen, Elise Machen-Romney, Kylee Trageser, Siale Vaitohi-Teaupa, Leah Thompson and Kyndal Stewart rounded out the honorees.

Distance runners Daniel Carney and Clayson Shumway, along with mid-distance runners Abraham Alvarado and Marcus Dickson received All-Academic honors for the men’s team. Sprinter Clark Brown, hurdler Max Scheible and field athletes Dennis Christensen, Zachary Davies, Jake Jarvis, Jefferson Jarvis, Kevin Nielsen and Blake Steeves also earned MPSF honors.

The official MPSF release and complete list of All-Academic honorees can be found on the MPSF website.

