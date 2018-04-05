No. 21 BYU heads up the road this Saturday, April 7, to compete at the Salt Lake City NCAA regional competition at the Huntsman Center.

“I’m really happy with our preparation and our training in the gym,” BYU head coach Guard Young said. “It will be a challenge to be in the top-two teams, but we have the gymnasts to do it.”

The Cougars will face five other teams: Host No. 4 Utah, No. 9 California, No. 16 Auburn, Stanford and Southern Utah. BYU is one of 36 teams to be selected nationwide for one of six regional competitions. This marks the ninth season in a row that BYU has qualified for regionals. The top-two teams at each of the six regional meets will then qualify to compete at the national championships on April 20-21.

BYU comes into the regional competition after posting a season-high score of 49.400 on floor at the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships, marking the Cougars’ highest score on the event since 2007. Shannon Hortman Evans was named the MRGC All-Around Champion after receiving a total score of 39.400.

Looking forward to this weekend, Young feels confident in the team’s lineups and performances.

“We will have both Shannon and Jill back in the all-around,” Young said. “I’m excited to see them battle it out to try to make an all-around position to nationals.”

The meet begins at 4 p.m. MDT, at the Huntsman Center. The Cougars will start on a bye before moving to bars. Tickets can be purchased online. Live streaming and live stats will be available. Read the full release on the NCAA regional competitions for more information.