BYU track and field will compete at the Pepsi Team Challenge in Eugene, Oregon, at Hayward Field on Saturday, April 7.

“The Pepsi Team Challenge will be a fun meet for the team because it will be us against three Pac-12 teams, and the meet will be scored, which not many of them are,” BYU head coach Ed Eyestone said. “They only score two people per event, which will keep things close and interesting and very competitive. Hopefully we can go there and win the thing.”

Eyestone said to watch for the people that have been performing well the last few weeks.

Brenna Porter earned the No. 2 all-time BYU record in the 400m-H at the last meet, and Eyestone looks forward to watching her compete again.

Siale Vaitohi-Teaupa will compete in the hammer throw and is another one to watch.

Jacob Foutz will also compete in the hammer throw on the men’s side.

Derek Sorensen will compete in the 200m, and Eyestone looks forward to his performance.

Eyestone explained they will leave behind people who raced last week and don’t need a race this weekend. However, they are taking athletes that will do well and hopefully score well.

Although the team would hope for more regional qualifying times, the weather conditions as of now will not be ideal.

“I think it’s good for our athletes to get the experience and go in less-than-ideal conditions,” Eyestone said. “Especially because the national meet is held in Oregon at Hayward Field and this will be a great opportunity to go there, compete and do the best that they can under the conditions. Everyone will be competing with the same conditions so this will be a great opportunity to show what we’ve got.”

A live stream will be available of the meet.

