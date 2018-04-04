Dixie State Softball Senior Day will receive a little extra attention this season. The Trailblazers’ May 5 regular-season finale against Academy of Art will be streamed live from Karl Brooks Field on ESPN3 and will be available on WatchESPN and the ESPN app as part of the NCAA Division II Showcase, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

First pitch for the doubleheader is scheduled for noon MT, as the Trailblazers close the 2018 regular season against the Urban Knights. The ESPN3 stream will replace the regularly scheduled CEC-TV/Dixie State Athletics YouTube stream. Live stats will remain unaffected and will be available via the Dixie State Athletics website.

ESPN3 is ESPN’s live multi-screen sports network, a destination that delivers thousands of exclusive sports events annually. It is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and streaming devices through the ESPN app. The network currently is available nationwide at no additional cost to fans who receive their high-speed internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider. It is also available at no cost to U.S. college students and U.S.-based military personnel via computers, smartphones and tablets connected to on-campus educational and on-base military broadband and Wi-Fi networks.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.