In a moment, a celebration turned into a scary moment for Salt Lake City native Tony Finau during the Masters Par-3 contest Wednesday in Augusta, Georgia.

During the Par-3 contest, Finau had his shot roll about 20 feet on the green before finding the cup on the No. 7 hole, according to Golf.com, giving the 28-year-old a hole-in-one.

Video showed Finau celebrate by running down the course. As he does, Finau turns around and begins to backpedal before rolling his left ankle. While kneeling on the ground, Finau pushed firmly on the side of his ankle and appeared to pop it back into place.

He was able to get to his feet and walk, albeit with a pronounced limp.

Good grief, Tony Finau wrecked his ankle celebrating a hole in one pic.twitter.com/8o7JxVi3xQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 4, 2018

Golf.com reported that Finau was able to continue his round.

Finau is making his first appearance at the Masters. His group is scheduled to tee off in the first round Thursday at 10:43 a.m. MDT.

