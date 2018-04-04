Sophomore MyKayla Skinner led four Utah gymnastics who earned All-Pac-12 honors announced Tuesday, as she was the league’s only gymnast to be named first-team All-Pac-12 on every apparatus.

She also led the conference in first-team awards last year and has nine through her first two seasons competing for the Red Rocks.

Junior MaKenna Merrell-Giles earned three first-team honors (all-around, vault, floor) and was one of three Pac-12 gymnasts, along with Skinner and Stanford’s Elizabeth Price, to win at least three first-team awards.

Sophomores Missy Reinstadtler (all-around) and Kim Tessen (vault) both made the second team on an apparatus. Both were first-time all-league honorees.