Utahâ€™s Mykayla Skinner performs her floor routine during the Utah Red Rocks' 198.150 to 196.350 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 16, 2018.

Sophomore MyKayla Skinner led four Utah gymnastics who earned All-Pac-12 honors announced Tuesday, as she was the league’s only gymnast to be named first-team All-Pac-12 on every apparatus.

She also led the conference in first-team awards last year and has nine through her first two seasons competing for the Red Rocks.

Junior MaKenna Merrell-Giles earned three first-team honors (all-around, vault, floor) and was one of three Pac-12 gymnasts, along with Skinner and Stanford’s Elizabeth Price, to win at least three first-team awards.

Sophomores Missy Reinstadtler (all-around) and Kim Tessen (vault) both made the second team on an apparatus. Both were first-time all-league honorees.

