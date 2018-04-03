Rick Bowmer, AP
Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) defends during the first half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz picked up their third straight win Tuesday night at Vivint Arena, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 117-110.

Turning point: Up 65-60 at halftime, the Jazz stretched the advantage to 15 at 84-69 with 4:45 left in the third quarter. Clinging to a 108-102 lead with just over three minutes to go, Utah scored the next five points, which was enough to put the Lakers away.

The hero: Ricky Rubio finished with a game-high 31 points, 25 of which came in the first half.

3 keys

— The Jazz outscored the Lakers in the paint, 50-34.

— Utah outrebounded Los Angeles 46-39. Rudy Gobert led the way in the department with 16.

— The Jazz won the assist battle 29-23. Rubio finished with eight, while Joe Ingles had seven and Gobert five. Lakers forward Julius Randle had a game-high nine.

Jazz almanac: 45-33, Won 3

Playoff picture: Following the win, the Jazz sat in fifth place in the Western Conference after the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Golden State Warriors.

Next 3:

Thursday, April 5, vs. L.A. Clippers (41-36), 7 p.m. MDT

Sunday, April 8, at Los Angeles Lakers (33-44), 4 p.m. MDT

Tuesday, April 10, vs. Golden State (57-21), 7 p.m. MDT

