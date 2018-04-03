SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz picked up their third straight win Tuesday night at Vivint Arena, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 117-110.

Turning point: Up 65-60 at halftime, the Jazz stretched the advantage to 15 at 84-69 with 4:45 left in the third quarter. Clinging to a 108-102 lead with just over three minutes to go, Utah scored the next five points, which was enough to put the Lakers away.

The hero: Ricky Rubio finished with a game-high 31 points, 25 of which came in the first half.

3 keys

— The Jazz outscored the Lakers in the paint, 50-34.

— Utah outrebounded Los Angeles 46-39. Rudy Gobert led the way in the department with 16.

— The Jazz won the assist battle 29-23. Rubio finished with eight, while Joe Ingles had seven and Gobert five. Lakers forward Julius Randle had a game-high nine.

Jazz almanac: 45-33, Won 3

Playoff picture: Following the win, the Jazz sat in fifth place in the Western Conference after the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Golden State Warriors.

Next 3:

Thursday, April 5, vs. L.A. Clippers (41-36), 7 p.m. MDT

Sunday, April 8, at Los Angeles Lakers (33-44), 4 p.m. MDT

Tuesday, April 10, vs. Golden State (57-21), 7 p.m. MDT