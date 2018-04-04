Dixie State’s men’s golf team broke the program’s 54-hole scoring record and tied two other records Tuesday as the Trailblazers rallied to win the 2018 Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate played at the par-72 Palm Valley Golf Club.

The Trailblazers, who entered Tuesday’s final round in a three-way tie for third place, were locked in a three-team battle with Colorado School of Mines and Colorado-Colorado Springs throughout the day. However, thanks to a school-record-tying 13-under 275, including three-under par in the final three holes combined, DSU (277-287-275) won the event with a school record-breaking 54-hole score of minus-25 839. CSM (280-283-278—841, -23) wound up in second place, followed by UCCS (272-287-286-845, -19) in a tie for third with Western Washington (284-284-277—845, -19).

Junior Nicklaus Britt led the Trailblazer effort as he rolled in a career-high 10 birdies on his way to his career and a DSU school-record-tying 9-under 63 to finish tied atop the player leaderboard at minus-12 204 with UCCS player Jack Duguid. Britt, who started the day tied for 16th overall, then capped off the day by defeating Duguid with a par on the first playoff hole to capture his first collegiate individual tournament title.

Britt (71-70-63) penciled in birdies on four of his first five holes and had six birdies on his opening nine to make the turn at 5-under 31. He then collected four more birdies, including birdies on 17 and 18, which helped salt away the Trailblazer victory. Britt’s 63 tied his previous career-best round set during the second round of the 2017 Pacific West Conference Championships, while his 204 54-hole score is the second-best score in the program’s four-year era, behind only his 202 set at the PacWest Championships last year.

Senior Dalton Stanger (67-74-71) also enjoyed a hot start as he birdied five of his first eight holes on his way to a 1-under 71 to finish tied with five others for 18th place at minus-4 212, while freshman Landon Anderson (68-78-69) fired a 3-under 69 with five birdies to place tied for 28 at minus-1 215. Fellow freshman Spencer Wallace (74-72-72) carded four birdies on his final loop to post his second-straight even-par 72 to tie with eight others at plus-2 218, and sophomore Jayce Frampton (71-71-77) finished tied for 53rd at plus-3 219.

“I’m really excited for the guys. They played great all week,” DSU head coach Brad Sutterfield said. “I’ve been seeing this coming and I knew it was just a matter of time where we would break through because we’ve been playing good all spring. We just had not put it all together as a team at one time, until this week and everyone contributed.

“I am really proud of our freshmen [Anderson and Wallace], and obviously I’m really proud of Nick [Britt] for getting his first win and shooting an unbelievable 63. [Jayce] Frampton’s first two rounds got us in position and [Dalton] Stanger got off to a great start today and battled back. Overall it was just a fun win, and I’m excited for the team and the work they all put in.”

Dixie State will now enjoy a three-week break from competition to prepare for its final league appearance at the 2018 Pacific West Conference Men’s Golf Championships, which will be held April 23-25, at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.