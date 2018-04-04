After firing a team score of 311 in round three, No. 42 BYU women’s golf placed fifth at The Bruzzy Challenge held at Maridoe Golf Club on Tuesday, while Rose Huang tied for eighth place.

“It was a tough day today for everyone in the entire field,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “I think we could have scored a little better, but the team hung in there well.”

The Cougars finished the tournament at +53 to claim fifth place. Texas A&M recorded the victory, shooting +43 at the 54-hole event, while Iowa State placed second at +45.

Huang carded a team-low 75 in the third round. She had two birdies on the day, birdying holes 2 and 7. Huang finished The Bruzzy Challenge at +10 to tie for eighth place.

Naomi Soifua and Kendra Dalton also placed in the top 20. Soifua fired a 77 on Tuesday to shoot +14 in the 54-hole event and tie for 16th place, while Dalton carded 80 in round three to tie for 20th place at +15.

Annie Yang carded 76-75-81 to shoot +16 at The Bruzzy Challenge. Yang tied for 24th place. Anna Kennedy fired a 79 in round three to record a tied for 32 finish at +18.

BYU women's golf will travel to Southern California to compete in the 2018 West Coast Conference Golf Championships on April 16-18.