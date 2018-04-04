Utah State senior golfer Braxton Miller carded a final round of 3-over-par 74 to finish tied for 24th place at 12-over 225 (71-80-74) at the Seattle University-hosted Redhawk Invitational held Tuesday at the par-71, 7,153-yard Chambers Bay Golf Club.

Utah State finished in 11th place in the 17-team field at 58-over 910 (298-316-296). San Francisco won the team championship with a 16-over 868 (282-301-285), while George Washington’s Logan Lowe won medalist honors at 5-under 208 (67-74-67) after defeating San Francisco’s Tim Widing (65-75-68) in a playoff.

Other finishers for Utah State included freshman Colten Cordingley, who tied for 35th place at 15-over 228 (74-79-75); redshirt freshman Andy Hess, who tied for 39th place at 16-over 229 (76-82-71); sophomore Chase Lansford, who tied for 45th place at 17-over 230 (77-76-77); and freshman Brock Stanger, who tied for 67th place at 23-over 236 (79-81-76).

Utah State will return to action on Monday, April 9, when it travels to Chandler, Arizona, to compete in the Wyoming-hosted Cowboy Classic.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.