Deciding what you want to do for a living has never been simple, but developing skills and going into a sector with good employment prospects is a sure way to make sure that you can provide for yourself and your family.

Here are some well-paying and prevalent jobs that on average only require a two-year degree to get through the door.

Web developers and social media professionals

Have you ever wondered who's responsible for the changing architecture, functionality and look of your favorite web and social media pages? These current and exciting responsibilities fall under the web development and social media management umbrellas.

The whole web development process "includes web design, web content development, client-side/server-side scripting and network security configuration, among other tasks," according to Techopedia.

Besides that, working in web development or being a social media manager puts you at the forefront of the internet's evolution, and because every competitive business today needs a website and to manage its brand's social media presence, available positions are plentiful.

In fact, the U.S. Department of Labor found that in 2016, web developers' median annual pay was $66,130 and availability of these types of jobs was growing 15 percent, which is faster than average. Social media managers made a mean of $64,680 and available positions were expanding at an 18 percent rate.

Because web development and social media management take hands-on practice and in-the-moment understanding, applied-science programs are effective at preparing students for these fast-paced positions. Two-year degrees show students for the challenges they will meet and give a solid overview of the web landscape.

Accountants and financial specialists

Much of the fuel that makes the world go around is green, and a job that makes sure that businesses' books are well-kept will always exist. Accounting is a field that may not prove the flashiest but provides high-paying and stable employment that many people enjoy.

Accountants learn how to use software to see the income and expenses of businesses or people, and learn how to file important financial paperwork and adapt to changing federal and state laws that govern finances.

Accounting professionals garnered $68,150 a year (as of 2016), according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Accounting professionals garnered $68,150 a year (as of 2016), according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Welding technicians

If you want a high-paying profession that gives you a chance to use elbow grease and get out of a cubicle, welding might be for you.

Although the average amount of money welders make depends on which industry a welder works in, welding is a crucial part of many manufacturing operations and businesses pay for how important the service is. For example, the U.S. Department of Labor reports welders in motor vehicle manufacturing make $60,870 a year.

If you'd rather move around and work with your hands to earn your daily bread, welding and getting experience in the right industry could set you up for life.

Computer user support specialists

Whether customers are using programs or hardware, or employees within a company are trying to set up their work computers, everyone needs help getting their machines up and running from time to time.

Computer user support specialists and IT professionals learn about the most common problems people face when they use computers and software.

From the time they graduate two-year programs, trained professionals navigate systems and troubleshoot problems with callers or employees who come to them with problems, diagnosing and fixing common issues.

If you get a job that's similar to the median computer user support specialist position in the U.S., you stand to make $25.08 per hour, based on data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Finding a degree program

