BYU junior Jeffrey Hsu was named the West Coast Conference Men’s Singles Player of the Week after being the only Cougar to win both singles victories during the weekend.

Hsu earns his first WCC singles honor after defeating Sasha Krasnov of UC Irvine, 6-2, 6-4, in the No. 2 slot to give BYU its only win against the Anteaters on Friday. On Saturday, Hsu earned a 7-6, 6-4 victory over San Diego’s Nico Borter in No. 2 singles, giving Borter his first conference loss.

Hsu has been named WCC Doubles Team of the Week twice this season with teammate Sean Hill in No. 1 doubles.

BYU, which is 14-5 overall and 3-1 in the WCC, travels to California this week for three league matchups against Saint Mary’s, San Francisco and Santa Clara.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

