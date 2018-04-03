Utah State men's tennis moved up to No. 50 in the latest Oracle/ITA poll released by the organization on Tuesday.

Last week, Utah State won its sole match with a 4-1 victory over San Diego State. In doubles, senior Jaime Barajas and freshman Jose Carvajal won at the No. 1 spot, 6-2, and senior Andrew Nakajima and freshman Valdemar Holm clinched the point with a 6-2 win at the No. 2 spot. In singles, Barajas won at the No. 1 spot, 6-1, 6-1; sophomore Sergiu Bucur won at the No. 2 spot, 6-2, 6-0; and Holm clinched a victory at the No. 4 spot, 6-4, 6-3.

In singles during the dual match season, freshman Felipe Acosta leads the Aggies with a 9-0 mark at the Nos. 4 through 5 spots, while Bucur is 9-6 at the Nos. 1 through 3 spots and Carvajal is 9-7 at the Nos. 2 through 6 spots. In doubles, Barajas and Carvajal lead with a 9-3 record at the No. 1 spot.

The Aggies next host a pair of home matches beginning with Nevada (12-4, 1-1 MW) on Thursday, April 6, at 2 p.m., followed by Fresno State (13-10, 2-0 MW) on Sunday, April 8, at noon.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.