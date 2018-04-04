Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert may play with a chip on his shoulder stemming from the idea that he doesn't get the same respect around the NBA as some of his peers do.

Over the past few days, however, multiple national outlets have made the case for Gobert to win the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award.

First, ESPN's Tim MacMahon took a deep dive into why Gobert should win the award, with Jazz head coach Quin Snyder quoted as saying, "His presence on the floor gives us a chance. He's our most important player as far as how he anchors our team. He's the foundation."

Next, HoopsHype produced a video detailing the impact Gobert has had when healthy this season.

Defensive Player of the Year award: The case for Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/AEVAyLt4Tq — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) March 31, 2018

Lastly, FanRag Sports' Zach Harper gives Gobert the honors in a list of predictions for the various end-of-season awards (and touches on a number of other Jazz-related items as well).

Where will Jabari Parker end up next season?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be one of the more intriguing restricted free agents this summer.

While the Bucks will have the right to match any contract offer Parker gets from another team, they might not be eager to pay him big money, especially given his injury history.

“Anything can happen," Parker told The Washington Post's Tim Bontemps. "I’ve seen it happen a lot of times. So I just would like to keep that mentality because you never want to be comfortable in this business.”

Other links

And finally...

As the Toronto Raptors continue to sit atop the NBA's Eastern Conference standings as the regular season winds down, former Runnin' Utes Delon Wright and Jakob Poeltl made sweet highlight plays for them in a win last week over the Denver Nuggets.

First, Wright beat the first-quarter buzzer with a heave from beyond halfcourt (completed with a celebration and high-five from Poeltl), and then Poeltl finished a ferocious slam dunk in the fourth quarter.