Utah State senior golfer Braxton Miller carded rounds of 71 and 80 and is currently tied for 22nd place at 9-over-par 151 following the first day of competition at the Seattle University-hosted Redhawk Invitational held Monday at the par-71, 7,223-yard Chambers Bay Golf Club.

Utah State is currently in 13th place in the 17-team field at 46-over 614 (298-316) but is just four shots out of ninth place and eight shots out of seventh. San Francisco leads the tournament at 15-over 583 (282-301), while Cal State Northridge’s Felix Mory (70-70) and San Francisco’s Tim Widing (65-75) are the individual leaders at 2-under 140.

Miller began the tournament by shooting an even-par 71 during his first 18 holes, but he shot a 9-over 80 during his second round for his 9-over 151. Sophomore Chase Lansford (77-76) and freshman Colten Cordingley (74-79) are tied for 33rd place at 11-over 153, while redshirt freshman Andy Hess is tied for 61st place at 16-over 158 (76-82) and freshman Brock Stanger is tied for 70th place at 18-over 160 (79-81).

Utah State will conclude play in the Seattle Invitational with 18 holes on Tuesday as the course will play at par-70 over a 7,057-yard layout on Tuesday.

Live scoring will be available on BirdieFire, and daily results will be available on Utah State's website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.