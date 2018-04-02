No. 42 BYU women’s golf sits in fourth place after day one of The Bruzzy Challenge at the Maridoe Golf Club on Monday.

The Cougars are one of 15 teams participating on the par-72, 6,335-yard course.

“I thought we played tough today,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “We had one hole that got us, but other than that I thought we played well for the difficult conditions.”

The Cougars fired 299-307 on Monday to finish the day at +30. Texas A&M sits atop the leaderboard at +15, while host North Texas is in 12th place heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Kendra Dalton shot +2 in round one, prior to shooting +5 in the second round. Dalton birdied five holes on Monday. Rose Huang and Annie Yang are also tied for 15th place with Dalton. Huang carded a team-low 73 in the first round before firing a 78 in round two, and Yang carded 76-79 on Monday. Dalton, Huang and Yang are at +7 heading into round three.

Naomi Soifua is tied for 26th place. The freshman carded 76 in round one and 77 in round two to shoot +9 on Monday. Anna Kennedy is tied for 39th place at +11. Kennedy carded 76-79 in rounds one and two, respectively.

BYU women’s golf will compete in the third and final round of The Bruzzy Challenge on Tuesday.

Play begins at 8:30 a.m. CT, in a shotgun start. Follow the Cougars live via links on the BYU women’s golf schedule page.