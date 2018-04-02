Our head coach always says, our local high schools are the most important. We do whatever we can to support the local high schools in the state of Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY — George Seifert and Jim Fassel will return to their Utah roots as they headline the annual Utah’s coaches clinic this Saturday.

Seifert played at Utah and was a graduate assistant before a storied career that saw him win five Super Bowl championships with the San Francisco 49ers. He finished his coaching career, which began as a graduate student at Utah in 1964, as the Carolina Panthers head coach from 1999-2001.

The clinic begins at 7 a.m. and is meant to offer information, insight and support to local football coaches.

“It’s always been about the high school coaches,” said Pablo Cano, the Director of Player Personnel, who organized the event. “It gives the high school coaches an idea of what we do as a coaching staff, and they get to hear the other speakers they’d normally never get a chance to listen to.”

The high school coaches hear from Utah’s coaching staff, including strength and conditioning coaches and position coaches, as well as observing practice, including breakout sessions, and Saturday’s scrimmage (10-noon).

“They talk about drills and philosophy,” Cano said, “and what they do.”

Joining Seifert in speaking to the high school coaches in attendance is Jim Fassel, who coached at Utah twice, once in 1976 (quarterbacks and receivers) and then again from 1985-1989 as the Utes' head coach. He jumped to the NFL after coaching at Utah, starting with the Giants and ending with the Baltimore Ravens. He was the head coach of the Las Vegas Locomotives in the now-defunct United Football League.

He was named the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 1997.

Former NFL linebacker Jerry Robinson, whose 13-year professional career included playing in the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 1981, will bring a former player’s perspective to the clinic, which is open to all high school coaches with registration available at www.Utah footballcamp.com.

The camp is a tradition for the Utes, especially as Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has expressed a desire to support high school coaches.

“Every coach, regardless of level, is always trying to learn and get better,” Cano said. “Our head coach always says, our local high schools are the most important. We do whatever we can to support the local high schools in the state of Utah.”

A FIFTH SEASON

Utah’s offensive line got a boost as starting center Lo Falemaka was granted another season of eligibility after sustaining a season-ending injury in early August of 2017.

Falemaka has been practicing with the Utes while awaiting a decision by NCAA officials.

THREE PUBLIC OFFERINGS

The Utes practice three times this week, and all of them are open to the public unless weather issues force them to go indoors. Utah practices 3-4:40 on Tuesday and Thursday, with a scrimmage scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday.