Dixie State’s men’s golf team stands in a three-way tie for third place through the first two rounds of play at the 2018 Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate on Monday at the par-72 Palm Valley Golf Club.

The Trailblazers were in second place after the morning round, combining for an 11-under 277, but they had to settle for a 1-under 287 on their 18-hole loop to finish day one at minus-12 564, along with host WNMU (279-285—564, -12) and Simon Fraser (284-280—564, -12). Clubhouse leader Colorado-Colorado Springs (272-286—558, -18) is five shots clear of second place Colorado School of Mines (280-283—563, -13) on a tightly bunched team leaderboard as a total of 11 strokes separate the top-seven teams.

Senior Dalton Stanger started out on fire as he penciled in six birdies and one eagle on his way to a 5-under 67 in round one, which was followed by a 2-over 74 in round two, as he finished day one tied for 16th at minus-3 141. Junior Nicklaus Britt (71-70—141, -3) joined Stanger in 16th place after he combined for nine birdies and one eagle in his first 36 holes, while sophomore Jayce Frampton fired consecutive rounds of 1-under 71 with nine total birdies to stand tied for 19th a shot back at minus-2 142.

In addition, freshmen Landon Anderson (68-78) and Spencer Wallace (74-72) are in a pack of 10 golfers tied for 49th overall at plus-2 146. Anderson fired an opening round 68 with six birdies, while Wallace bounced back from an opening 74 with an even-par 72 in his afternoon round.

The Trailblazers look to move up the leaderboard in Tuesday’s final round, which begins at 7:30 a.m. MT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.