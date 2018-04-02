BYU freshman Brad Prolo was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Freshman Swimmer of the Year.

“He worked very hard this season,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “He had a great season and I am so proud of him.”

Prolo, from San Clemente, California, entered the MPSF Championships as the No. 1 seed in the 200-yard breaststroke. During the Championships, he was the only freshman to reach finals in both the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke. In the finals, the freshman took fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a No. 2 BYU all-time best of 54.30 and second in the 200-yard breaststroke posting a time of 1:58.19. Prolo also placed seventh in the 200-yard IM while also contributing to BYU’s fourth-place finish in the 800-yard freestyle relay and fifth place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Throughout the 2017-2018 season, Prolo recorded nine top-three finishes. His top-three finishes include first place at the Intermountain Shootout in the 100-yard breaststroke and a second-place finish the 200-yard butterfly. He also finished second in the 200-yard butterfly against Utah and Grand Canyon.

After the MPSF Championships, Prolo was also named to the First Team All-MPSF in the 200-yard breaststroke, as well as Second Team All-MPSF in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke.

This is BYU’s third MPSF Freshman of Year award. Eric Muir and Payton Sorenson received the award in 2017 and 2013, respectively.