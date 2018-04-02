BYU Photo
Brad Prolo competes in a meet against Utah earlier in the season. Prolo was named the MPSF Freshman Swimmer of the Year.

BYU freshman Brad Prolo was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Freshman Swimmer of the Year.

“He worked very hard this season,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “He had a great season and I am so proud of him.”

Prolo, from San Clemente, California, entered the MPSF Championships as the No. 1 seed in the 200-yard breaststroke. During the Championships, he was the only freshman to reach finals in both the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke. In the finals, the freshman took fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a No. 2 BYU all-time best of 54.30 and second in the 200-yard breaststroke posting a time of 1:58.19. Prolo also placed seventh in the 200-yard IM while also contributing to BYU’s fourth-place finish in the 800-yard freestyle relay and fifth place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Throughout the 2017-2018 season, Prolo recorded nine top-three finishes. His top-three finishes include first place at the Intermountain Shootout in the 100-yard breaststroke and a second-place finish the 200-yard butterfly. He also finished second in the 200-yard butterfly against Utah and Grand Canyon.

After the MPSF Championships, Prolo was also named to the First Team All-MPSF in the 200-yard breaststroke, as well as Second Team All-MPSF in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke.

This is BYU’s third MPSF Freshman of Year award. Eric Muir and Payton Sorenson received the award in 2017 and 2013, respectively.

Add a comment