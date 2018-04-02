Our decision is to remain in the WCC, where we’ve had a great relationship for 39 years going on 40.

For months, Gonzaga has been mulling a move from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference.

The Zags have decided to stay in the WCC, athletic director Mike Roth said Monday.

“Our decision is to remain in the WCC, where we’ve had a great relationship for 39 years going on 40,” Roth told the Spokane Spokesman-Review. “We appreciate the Mountain West pursuing us. However, for a number of reasons, maintaining our status in the WCC is the right thing for Gonzaga University.”

Last week, the WCC announced some scheduling changes for the upcoming season, including a 16-game regular season slate and byes for the top two seeds in the WCC Tournament through the semifinals.

Also, the WCC announced that league is allowing teams that win games in the NCAA Tournament will be able to hold on to a larger revenue share.

“You look at what the West Coast Conference did to accommodate them,” MW commissioner Craig Thompson told the San Diego Union-Tribune over the weekend. “Congratulations, that’s a good deal for them. There are just some things in there that I don’t think our membership would have accepted. They’re offering some things that probably don’t make sense for our league.”

Gonzaga reportedly would have forfeited about $7 million from NCAA Tournament units had it jumped to the Mountain West.

For BYU, Gonzaga's decision to remain in the WCC means more games every season against a nationally prominent program. Had the Zags left the WCC, the league's RPI and national relevance would have suffered immensely.

“Look at what we have achieved as members of the WCC,” Roth said. “We made it to the national championship game. We have goals that are still out there and we’ll continue to chase those as members of the WCC.”