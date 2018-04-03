It's looking like Gonzaga is staying in the West Coast Conference and is not headed to the Mountain West Conference.

"There are strong indications Gonzaga will remain in the West Coast Conference after months of discussing a possible move to the Mountain West Conference," wrote Jim Meehan of the Spokane Spokesman Review.

“For next season, it doesn’t look promising,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson told the San Diego Union-Tribune from the Final Four in San Antonio. “I’d put it like this: Today is today, none of us can predict tomorrow.

“We’re going to continue to grow our league. We’ll keep improving ourselves and see what happens.”

Gonzaga officials were caught a little off guard by Thompson’s comments. They didn’t dispute that negotiations in the past week were pointing the Zags in the direction of staying in the WCC, but they were under the impression talks were ongoing."

Wrote Meehan: "One potential tipping point in the discussions appeared to come earlier this week when the WCC announced Gonzaga-friendly changes regarding scheduling and distribution of NCAA Tournament revenue."

Should BYU want Gonzaga to stay or go?

Should Cougar fans want the Zags to leave the WCC? Or remain?

"The reality is Gonzaga has reached a level that no one else in the WCC can match in an 18-game schedule. (If the Bulldogs were to leave), that makes BYU the favorites to win the WCC Tournament and make the NCAA Tournament. Considering how hard it is to make it as a mid-major at-large team, the auto-bid might be BYU’s best path," according to Bustingbrackets.com.

"The name of the game is being a part of March Madness. As long as the Zags are around, Dave Rose and the team’s path is that much harder. It might mean two fewer quality games, but the odds of going dancing go up exponentially."

And finally ...

A few former Cougars are performing well overseas.

"Brandon Davies had one of the best offensive games of his pro career on Monday as Zalgiris fell to Siauliai, 93-90," according to jmoneysports.com. "In the loss, Davies totaled a game-high and season-best 25 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the field and 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. He also managed two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28:36."

Eric Mika, Jonathan Tavernari, Matt Carlino and Rashaun Broadus have also turned in impressive performances this past week.