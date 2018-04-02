The Grizzlies, averaging more than 7,500 fans in their last five weekend games and fifth in the 27-team ECHL overall in attendance at 5,463 fans per game, close the regular season Friday and Saturday with Kansas City for Fan Appreciation Weekend and Free Seat Upgrade Weekend.

Utah is 17-5-1-2 on its final homestand of the regular season going back to the last 10 years. Utah has closed out the regular season with a win in 10-straight seasons.

Travis Howe leads Utah with 15 fights on the season. He also has four goals and four assists for eight points in his last eight games to lead the Grizzlies.

Utah closes out its road schedule Wednesday in Colorado as the Grizzlies look to clinch their third winning road record in four years. Utah defeated Colorado, 3-2, in the last meeting between the two teams on March 24, at Maverik Center. Seven-straight games and 11 of 12 contests overall between Utah and Colorado have been decided by a goal.

The Grizzlies run of 10-straight seasons of qualifying for the playoffs, which is the second-longest in the ECHL, the fifth-longest in affiliated professional hockey and the longest of any professional sports team in the state of Utah will come to an end this season.