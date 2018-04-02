Dixie State freshman infielder Tyler Hollow was named Pacific West Conference Baseball Freshman of the Week on Monday for his performances in the Trailblazers' five home games last week.

Hollow hit an even .600 (9-for-15) with three doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored to help lead DSU to four wins and two series victories overall. After posting a 1-for-4 effort with an RBI double in DSU’s series-clinching win vs. Hawai’i Pacific on March 26, Hollow recorded his first collegiate four-hit game in the series opener vs. Hawai’i Hilo last Thursday, going 4-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.

Hollow started in three of the four games vs. UHH and posted a pair of two-hit outings in games two and four of the series, and he drew a pinch-hit walk with a run scored in game three, as DSU took three of four from the Vulcans. The freshman is DSU’s leading hitter with a .359 average to go with five doubles and nine RBIs. He has hit safely in seven-straight games and has collected at least one base hit in 20 of 31 games played overall with six multi-hit outings.

Dixie State (15-19, 11-13 PacWest) closes its season-long 12-game homestand this Thursday through Saturday with a four-game series against Fresno Pacific at Bruce Hurst Field.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.