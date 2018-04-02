For the second time this season, Janessa Bassett and Cambrie Hazel are headlining the Pacific West Conference Softball Weekly Awards. Bassett was named Player of the Week, while Hazel garnered Pitcher of the Week honors.

Bassett lands her third PacWest Player of the Week award, hitting .625 (10-of-16) with eight RBIs, three doubles, two triples and a home run to lead the Trailblazers to a 4-2 record in last week’s six-game homestand. She also recorded a .750 on-base percentage, logging 20 total bases and 14 runs scored. Bassett was also successful on 5-of-6 stolen base attempts. Bassett currently leads the PacWest in triples (six) and runs scored (48), and she ranks second in slugging percentage (.875), on-base percentage (.554) and stolen bases (21).

Hazel, who has also garnered Freshman of the Week honors this season, earns her third PacWest Pitcher of the Week award. Hazel went 3-0 last week with a 0.41 ERA, allowing just one earned run in 17 innings pitched. She logged 11 strikeouts and held opposing batters to a .145 batting average. Hazel also tossed her third no-hitter of the season in the series opener against Azusa Pacific on Wednesday.

No. 5 Dixie State opens a six-game Northern California trip with a non-conference doubleheader at Cal State East Bay on Wednesday in Hayward, California.

