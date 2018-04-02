I think it will be fun. The guys can empty the tank. When we were in scrimmages earlier, they know they have a lot more spring football to go. Now it’s the end and they can empty it out and give everything they have.

PROVO — BYU will hold its annual spring scrimmage Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

As of now, the format for the event is unclear.

“We’re kind of down in numbers because we’ve had such a physical spring camp. We’ll see what we can do,” coach Kalani Sitake said Monday. “I know we’ll have to do some live situations but we don’t have the numbers to split completely into two teams right now. We’ll have a scrimmage and do some live work and be tackling. Whether the quarterbacks will be live or not, I don’t know. But we’ve done it four times this year so the fifth time might be the charm for us, too. We’ll have to see what (offensive coordinator Jeff) Grimes is comfortable with. He’s the kind of guy who wants to see all his guys prepare when things are live. That’s probably what we’re leaning towards.”

The gates at Edwards Stadium will open at 10 a.m. Saturday. The practice/scrimmage, which will culminate spring drills, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

“I think it will be fun,” Sitake said. “The guys can empty the tank. When we were in scrimmages earlier, they know they have a lot more spring football to go. Now it’s the end and they can empty it out and give everything they have.”

Sitake is hoping his team will turn in a strong performance in front of the fans.

“We want to see our guys execute cleanly, focus on the fundamental part of the game and finish strong,” he said. “That’s what we’re focused on right now for the spring scrimmage. We’ll see how it works.”

QUARTERBACKS' PROGRESS: Senior quarterback Tanner Mangum likes what he’s seen from the QB group this spring but added that there’s a lot of work to do.

“We’ve made a lot of progress. We’ve made a lot of good steps in these last few weeks. Still a long ways to go,” he said. “It’s the first week of April now so we have a few more months to get dialed in for fall. But putting in a new offense is a challenge. It requires a lot of extra detail and a lot of extra work to learn the plays and learn the ins and the outs and the details of everything. We’ve done a good job of making progress from Day One until now. We’re still not where we need to be.”

SWITCHING TO LINEBACKER: During spring practices, BYU coaches have moved several players to new positions.

One of those changes? Safety Zayne Anderson switched to linebacker, the same spot vacated by star Fred Warner, who is expected to be selected in the upcoming NFL draft.

“I feel really good about Zayne playing that flash (linebacker). He’s done a really good job. That speed is something that we need,” Sitake said. “There’s not a huge drop-off from him to Fred (Warner). Fred was a little bit bigger and had a little bit more of the physical part of the game and that’s what Zayne’s worked on all spring. I’m impressed with his technique. He doesn’t lack any courage. When you have a guy that’s tough, that’s willing to throw his body into the play and has tons of speed, then it will work for us.”