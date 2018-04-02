I’m excited to launch this book and hope it inspires and helps people who want to improve their lives and leadership skills. There are many principles from the basketball court that can be applied to life.

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Utah Jazz continue their final playoff push, legendary faces within the organization have been randomly popping up to show support for the new cast of stars.

Within the last month, Jazz great John Stockton has visited Vivint Arena twice, Karl Malone has returned and even Jerry Sloan celebrated his 76th birthday on March 28 watching Utah host the Boston Celtics.

But now it’s time for another legendary Jazz player to enter the spotlight again.

Former NBA All-Star Mark Eaton will release his new book “The Four Commitments of a Winning Team” on Tuesday, April 3 during the Jazz-Lakers game.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year will conduct the official book release and autograph signing at 5:30 p.m. in the Section 21 corner lounge on the main concourse of Vivint Arena. Books will also be available at 7ft4.com/book for $20.95.

The Jazz-Lakers game tips off at 7 p.m.

“I’m excited to launch this book and hope it inspires and helps people who want to improve their lives and leadership skills,” Eaton said. “There are many principles from the basketball court that can be applied to life.”

Eaton, 61, spent his entire career in Utah from 1982-1993 as a member of the Jazz.

He led the league in blocked shots four times, made the NBA All-Defensive First Team three times, was voted as a league All-Star in 1989 and saw his No. 53 jersey get retired in 1996.

He continues to reside in Park City with his wife, Teri, and family while also traveling as a motivational speaker and successful businessman.

Stockton wrote the forward for Eaton’s book, describing him as “one of the very best teammates I ever had.”

“Mark Eaton is a man that you would want in a foxhole with you when all heck breaks loose,” Stockton wrote. “You can count on him, every day, all day.

“He took me under his wing 34 years ago and has never wavered in his commitment to me in any way,” he added. “I am honored to be included as one of his friends.”

Eaton’s book shares his journey from riding the bench in high school to becoming an auto mechanic to a record-breaking Jazz legend. The four commitments he shares are meant to inspire people in everyday life from personal experience.

Being lazy wasn’t part of the 7-foot-4 center’s path.

“When we are accountable to ourselves, when it matters to us deep down that we change and get better, things really start to change,” Eaton writes in Chapter 6. “I experienced this during those lonely hours in the gym, relentlessly running drills.

"My preparation and willingness to do everything possible on my own to improve propelled me to the NBA.”