Following a big West Coast Conference win at home this weekend, the BYU women’s tennis team will compete in the Deseret First Duel against Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 4, at 3 p.m. MST. BYU then returns home Saturday to welcome WCC foe Santa Clara at 12 p.m.

The Cougars defeated San Diego on Saturday in a hard-fought 4-2 victory to improve to 10-5 on the season and 3-1 in WCC play. BYU currently sits in third place behind Gonzaga and Pepperdine, which are each undefeated in league play.

Sophomore Polina Malykh continued her outstanding singles play as she moved up to the No. 4 singles slot against the Toreros. Malykh’s regular season singles record remains unblemished after a 6-3, 6-3 win over Colomba DiFillippo to improve to 10-0.

Utah

The University of Utah is 9-9 overall and 1-5 in the Pac-12. The Utes are coming off losses to No. 31 Washington State and No. 49 Washington. BYU looks to get its first win Wednesday over Utah in almost 10 years. The Cougars last beat the Utes, 5-2, at home in 2009.

Santa Clara

Santa Clara enters this week's competition with a 7-7 overall record and is 2-2 in league play. Most recently, the Broncos beat Portland and lost to Gonzaga. Santa Clara currently sits sixth in the WCC.

Live stats for Saturday’s match can be found on BYU’s online schedule, and admission is free. Complimentary pizza will also be provided to those in attendance.