No. 2 BYU men’s volleyball finishes regular-season play this week with league matches at No. 4 Pepperdine and No. 5 UCLA. The Cougars will compete with the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament on the line.

With at least a share of the regular-season league title already secured, BYU (19-5, 9-1 MPSF) needs to win at least one of its two matches this week, or have the Waves and Bruins each lose their other match of the week, in order to secure the No. 1 seed for the MPSF Tournament.

With a No. 1 seed, the Cougars would host the semifinals and finals of the conference tournament and have a bye through the quarterfinals. With a No. 2 or No. 3 seed, BYU would only host the quarterfinals.

No. 4 Pepperdine

The Cougars face off against the Waves (14-6, 7-3 MPSF) at the Firestone Fieldhouse on Thursday, April 5, at 7 p.m. PDT. Pepperdine leads the overall series history between the squads, 32-30. BYU has won the past three meetings, including a five-set come-from-behind win at home earlier this season. The Cougars are just 10-23 when playing the Waves on the road.

Pepperdine has won their last four-consecutive matches after losing three of four before that.

No. 5 UCLA

BYU finishes out the week playing at conference rival UCLA (20-6, 7-3 MPSF) on Saturday, April 7, at 7 p.m., at Pauley Pavilion. The Cougars hold a 34-31 lead in the all-time series history and are the only team with an overall winning record against the Bruins. BYU has won eight-straight matches against UCLA, including picking up a sweep at home earlier this year. The Cougars are only 11-20 when competing against the Bruins on their home court.

UCLA had won five matches in a row following its loss to BYU in March before falling to cross-town rival USC last week.

Thursday’s match against Pepperdine will be streamed live on TheW.tv. Saturday’s contest at UCLA will be televised live by the Pac-12 Network. Live stats will be available for both matches and can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.