STORM THE CASTLE

Both Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak and Penn State coach Pat Chambers say it’s a bigger deal to be in the championship game of the NIT than to lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“You know,” Krystkowiak said, “if people want to run me out of town for that answer, I guess I’m going to live with it ”

Pitchforks and torches go on sale this week at IFA Country Stores.

