SALT LAKE CITY — Former BYU pitcher Taylor Cole is among the 25 players expected to be on the opening-day roster for the Salt Lake Bees when Pacific Coast League action begins Thursday at Smith's Ballpark against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Cole signed with the Los Angeles Angels this offseason after making his Major League Baseball debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017. The Bees bullpen will also include newcomers Ralston Cash, Ian Krol and Felix Pena.

Overall, 16 of the 25 announced players have already appeared in a Bees uniform and 16 have Major League experience, including a combined 2,936 MLB games, 355 pitching appearances and 72 starts.

Top incoming prospects on the roster that the team announced Monday include Panamanian pitcher Jaime Barria, the Angels' seventh-ranked prospect according to MLB.com. He was 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA with Salt Lake at the end of the 2017 season. Starters Parker Bridwell (10-3 in L.A. last season), Nick Tropeano (13 starts for Angels in 2016) and PCL All-Star Troy Scribner will be back with the Bees.

The pitching staff also includes Vicente Campos, Adam Hofackett, John Lamb, Osmer Morales and Eduardo Paredes.

Former Bees catchers Juan Graterol (2016) and Jose Briceno (2016, '17) will be back at Smith's Ballpark.

Chris Carter, the 2016 NL home-run leader (41) with the Milwaukee Brewers, leads the Bees infield. Other infielders: David Fletcher, Jose Fernandez, Sherman Johnson and Ryan Schimpf, a recent acquisition via a trade with the Atlanta Braves.

Eric Young Jr. and Michael Hermosillo return to Salt Lake's outfield. Ben Revere (857 MLB games) is the Bees' most-experienced player.