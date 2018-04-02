SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will continue to represent Southern Utah by sporting their City Edition uniforms for another season.

Originally created as a fun addition to the Jazz's uniform collection for this season, the bright uniforms with cascading color bands that range from deep burgundy to bright gold have been such a hit that they will be back by popular demand.

The complementary basketball court that features the Delicate Arch, the new "Jazz state" logo and gradation of colors will also be back on nights when Utah wears the City uniforms.

"New design and color schemes can be initially polarizing to a fan base, but we have been overwhelmed at the favorable response to these uniforms that represent a special part of our state," Utah Jazz senior vice president of marketing Bart Sharp said in press release. "We are excited to bring back this southern Utah version of the Nike uniform collection for next season and we will introduce different looks in the future."

The Jazz also announced that they will sell their latest supply of City Edition jerseys through the Utah Jazz Team Store in a special drawing. Fans can register for the random selection for a 48-hour period, beginning at 12:01 a.m. MT on April 3, at nba.com/jazz/promo/cityjerseydrawing.

A larger shipment of City fan jerseys will be available in the fall with the rest of the uniform lineup.

The Jazz will wear the red rock uniforms nine times this season, including Tuesday vs. the Lakers. Utah has three other uniforms in its wardrobe this season: the Association (white), Icon (navy) and Statement (gold).