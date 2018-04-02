BYU men’s tennis travels to California for three West Coast Conference matchups against Saint Mary’s, San Francisco and Santa Clara this week.

The Cougars play Saint Mary’s on Thursday, April 5, at 2 p.m. PST, at the Timothy Korth Tennis Complex. BYU then takes on San Francisco on Friday, April 6, at 1 p.m., at the California Tennis Club. The team rounds its three-match slate at Santa Clara on Saturday, April 7, at 11 a.m., at the Degheri Tennis Center. Links to live stats are available on the men’s schedule page.

BYU (14-5, 3-1 WCC) is looking to get back to winning after two disappointing losses last week. Jeffrey Hsu led the Cougars with two victories in No. 2 singles, while Matthew Pearce added a win in No. 6 singles.

Saint Mary’s

The Gaels (3-13, 0-4 WCC) are coming off two losses to conference foes Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. BYU has won the last four matchups against Saint Mary’s.

San Francisco

The Dons (6-12, 2-2 WCC) recorded wins against Pacific and Saint Mary’s in league play. BYU is 6-0 in matchups against San Francisco since 2012.

Santa Clara

In league play, the Broncos (9-8, 1-3 WCC) swept Saint Mary's, 4-0, but fell to Portland and Gonzaga. BYU lost, 4-2, last year to Santa Clara in the WCC tournament but defeated the Broncos in the previous three matchups.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

