Bryce Harper knows how to silence his critics.

That ability was on full display Sunday when the Washington Nationals slugger stepped to the plate in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds. When he was facing a 2-2 count, a fan yelled “overrated” just before the pitch was thrown.

Harper’s reaction? Drilling the pitch to deep center for his second home run of the day, giving the Nationals a 6-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning. It proved to be a critical run, as Washington held off a Reds rally in the bottom half of the inning before winning 6-5.

1. Bryce Harper's up...



2. Someone yells "OVERRATED."



3. Bryce launches his SECOND HR of the game. pic.twitter.com/BTttlni4M2 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 1, 2018

The home run call from the TV announcer was nice in its own right, as he simply stated, “Overrate this.”

Two shining moments

Arike Ogunbowale had the best weekend in sports, hands down.

The Notre Dame junior guard twice came up with the game-winning shot in the final seconds during the Final Four weekend, first against UConn in the semifinals, then against Mississippi State in the championship game.

Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer with one second left in overtime Friday lifted the Fighting Irish over the previously unbeaten Huskies.

It was a moment that left the announcers speechless.

She topped that in the title game Sunday, taking the inbounds pass with three seconds remaining, then nailing a 3-pointer as time expired to give Notre Dame the 61-58 win over the Bulldogs.

Nobody does buzzer-beaters like Arike Ogunbowale. pic.twitter.com/M6q4VdRpKC — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2018

And finally …

BYU men's volleyball capped Senior Night by beating Grand Canyon in straight sets Saturday, with a Haka that was full of emotion.