MINNEAPOLIS — Behind a big game from starting point guard Ricky Rubio against his old team, the Utah Jazz rolled to a 121-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday.

Turning point: Utah broke the game open in the second quarter. The Jazz used an 11-0 run to take a 41-30 lead, then scored five of the final seven points of the half to take a 61-50 lead into the break.

The heroes: Rubio returned after missing a game with left hamstring soreness and led the Jazz with 23 points, hitting five 3-pointers while shooting 9 of 14 from the field. He added seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Donovan Mitchell also set the franchise rookie record for 20-plus point games in a row with his ninth, as he scored 21 against Minnesota and added four assists and two steals. Dante Exum also came off the bench and added 14 points and five assists, while Rudy Gobert had six points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.

3 keys

Utah was hot from the field, shooting 60.5 percent compared to 42.2 percent for Minnesota.

The Jazz out-rebounded the Timberwolves 44-33 and had a 16-13 edge in second-chance points.

Utah had 29 assists, compared to 19 for Minnesota.

Jazz almanac:

44-33, Won 2

Playoff picture: The victory vaults the Jazz past the Timberwolves into the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference, trailing Oklahoma City by a half-game and No. 4 San Antonio by one game.

Up next:

Tuesday vs. Los Angeles Lakers (33-42), 7 p.m. MDT (AT&T SportsNet)

Thursday vs. Los Angeles Clippers (41-36), 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Sunday, April 8 at Los Angeles Lakers (33-42), 4 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)