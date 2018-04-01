Utah State men's tennis (12-8, 3-0 MW) posted a 4-1 Mountain West road victory over San Diego State (3-17, 1-2 MW) on Sunday in California.

"I was really happy with the guys effort today," head coach James Wilson said. "They came out and set the tone with good doubles, and carried it on to singles. We know we have to keep improving in order to reach our goal. This week, we need to have a great practice to get ready for two big matches at home."

Utah State had a strong start in doubles. Senior Jaime Barajas and freshman Jose Carvajal posted a 6-2 win at the No. 1 spot over sophomore Armaud Restifo and sophomore Nicholas Mitchell. Senior Andrew Nakajima and freshman Valdemar Holm also recorded a 6-2 win at the No. 2 spot over freshman Jan Kirchhoff and junior Raul de la Torre. Freshmen Felipa Acosta and Addy Vashistha trailed, 3-5, at the No. 5 spot against sophomore Rafael Gonzalez Almazan and junior Sander Gjoels-Andersen, but the match ended unfinished due to the other courts' results.

Barajas dropped just two games in his 6-1, 6-1 victory at the No. 1 spot against Restifo. Sophomore Sergiu Bucur also posted a straight-set victory, 6-2, 6-0, at the No. 2 spot over freshman Ignacio Martinez. Carvajal lost, 3-6, 4-6, to Gonzalez Almazan. Holm clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-3 win at the No. 4 spot against Kirchhoff. The remaining matches ended unfinished.

The Aggies return to Logan, Utah, for their last two home matches of the season. USU begins the home stand by hosting Nevada (11-4, 0-1 MW) on Friday, April 6, at 2 p.m. The final home match of the season will be on Sunday, April 8, as the Aggies host Fresno State (13-10, 2-0 MW) at noon.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.