Utah State's golf team continues its 2018 spring season on Monday, April 2, at the Seattle University-hosted Redhawk Invitational. The three-day, 54-hole tournament will be held at the Chambers Bay Golf Club in University Place, Washington. The first two rounds on Monday will play at par-71 over the 7,223-yard layout, while the final round on Tuesday will play at par-70 over a 7,057-yard layout.

This year's 17-team field includes Arkansas-Little Rock, Boise State, British Colombia, Cal State Northridge, Cleveland State, Fraser Valley, George Washington, Idaho, Long Beach State, San Diego, San Francisco, UC Santa Barbara, Utah State, Utah Valley, Weber State, William and Mary and host Seattle.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies ar senior Braxton Miller (Boise, Idaho), sophomore Chase Lansford (Colleyville, Texas) and freshmen Colten Cordingley (Rexburg, Idaho), Andy Hess (Idaho Falls, Idaho) and Brock Stanger (Orem, Utah).

During its last tournament, Utah State finished 12th at the Oral Roberts Invitational, held in Irving, Texas, with a 58-over 910 (304-305-301). Miller led the Aggies as he finished sixth with a 3-over 216 (75-69-72). In all, Utah State has played in six tournaments this year and has finished in the top seven in four of those events, including winning the Cal State Northridge-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational last fall with a 16-under 848 (291-276-281) and placing second at the Southern Utah-hosted Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational this spring with a 2-under 574 (282-292).

On the season, Miller leads Utah State with a stroke average of 71.06 through 17 rounds, which includes seven rounds in the 60s and nine rounds under par, to go along with four under-par finishes. Lansford has a stroke average of 72.14 through 14 rounds, which includes five rounds in the 60s and six rounds under par, not to mention three under-par finishes. Cordingley has a stroke average of 73.91 through 11 rounds, which includes one round in the 60s and two rounds under par. Stanger has a stroke average of 74.45 through 11 rounds, which includes one round in the 60s and two rounds under par. And Hess has a stroke average of 75.06 through 17 rounds, which includes two rounds in the 60s and four rounds under par, while posting one under-par finish.

Live scoring will be available on BirdieFire, and daily results will be available at Utah State’s website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.