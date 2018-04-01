I know how much I put into my body and my craft so as long as I’ve got faith I don’t worry about anything else. All of this is out of my control anyway.

MINNEAPOLIS — For 48 hours, former league MVP Derrick Rose was a member of the Utah Jazz.

Rose was part of the three-team deal with Cleveland that also sent Jae Crowder to the Jazz on Feb. 8.

Then on Feb. 10, the Jazz announced that they waived him.

According to Rose, he never even visited Salt Lake City.

“No. I didn’t go. I was still in Cleveland,” Rose said. “They allowed me to be there. My agent worked things out with them.”

After being released, Rose eventually reunited with his former Chicago Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau and teammate Jimmy Butler by signing a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He hasn’t talked to Crowder since the deal, but is paying attention to the Jazz from afar as they look to finish the season strong with a playoff push.

“He’s a great dude, a great player and in Cleveland they didn’t need our services so that’s one of the reasons why they traded us,” Rose said of Crowder.

Rose is a game-time decision (sprained right ankle) to face the Jazz today at 5 p.m. MT in the Target Center, but is preparing his mind and body to play. He has missed the last five games with the injury, but says he’s working out three times a day, with treatment happening two of those times. He’s also implemented core excercises but still has to see how he feels after being re-evaluated before tipoff.

“It’s a chance yeah, but I’ve just got to make sure it’s right,” Rose said. “I’ve been through enough injuries that I think I know my body and I just want to be smart and pay attention to everything.”

Derrick Rose described it as “kind of weird but bittersweet” to be waived by the Utah Jazz earlier in the season. He says he’s now where he want to be in Minnesota and is a game-time decision to face Utah with a sprained right ankle. pic.twitter.com/l0gztBtNVB — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 1, 2018

Rose is right.

A plethora of knee, ankle and hamstring injuries have robbed him of his prime years and explosiveness throughout his career. In his ninth season, he averages 9.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists but has only played just five games in Minnesota this season and 16 in Cleveland.

Even in the midst of adversity, Rose says he’s keeping his faith that he can help the team at some point.

“It’s all about faith, bro,” Rose said. “With faith, I don’t worry about any of that. I let other people worry about that. Why should I worry about it? I know how much I put into my body and my craft so as long as I’ve got faith I don’t worry about anything else. All of this is out of my control anyway.”

That experience of being waived by Utah in February helped him get to his team of choice. Contrary to popular belief, he said he did consider suiting up for the Jazz, too.

“At first until my agent and I really talked about it and we came up with the decision that it was OK if they waived me and I was a free agent to go anywhere I wanted,” Rose said. “So it was kind of weird but bittersweet but at the end of the day, I’m at where I want to be.”

Adapting to the blistering cold of Minneapolis is certainly a different adjustment for the Chicago native, but he has a temporary solution for now.

“The Skyways are saving me right now,” Rose said, smiling. “I haven’t been outside yet and walking the Skyways. I’m loving it. I’m loving the experience I’m having down here, I’m comfortable and it’s always fun when you’re around people that you knew and you’re getting to know so it’s a cool experience.”