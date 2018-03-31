We got our bats going and really played well defensively. We got a lot of double plays, and that was probably the key to our two victories.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah baseball team won the rubber match over No. 1 Oregon State on Saturday afternoon, 11-8, to win its first Pac-12 series of the season.

Utah (6-20, 3-3 Pac-12) scored runs in six different innings en route to the win. Erick Migueles went 3 for 4 at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. was 3 for 6 on the day with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Christopher Rowan Jr. was 3 for 4 and scored two runs. Oliver Dunn also drove in three runs. Utah had 18 total hits on the day.

Utah’s 11 runs and 18 hits are the most that Oregon State (21-4, 6-3 Pac-12) has allowed this season. The Utes snapped the Beavers' streak of 14 Pac-12 series wins, dating back to 2016.

Brett Brocoff pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with four walks and a strikeout. Justin Kelly threw three innings, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout. Trenton Stoltz entered the final inning, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

“Naturally we had to play really well to beat this team and I’m proud of our guys and the way they battled,” Utah head coach Bill Kinneberg said. “We got our bats going and really played well defensively. We got a lot of double plays, and that was probably the key to our two victories. It’s a starting point for us and we’ve got to repeat it next week. We’ll take tomorrow off and get back after it on Monday.”

Utah had nine double plays between the three games, including seven in the two victories.

Oregon State took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning after back-to-back one-out hits. The Utes left two runners on in the first inning before getting on the board with a run in the bottom of the second with Migueles’ first home run of the day.

OSU took a 2-1 lead in the third after a leadoff single led to a run on an RBI triple, but Utah came back in the bottom of the inning for two runs and a 3-2 lead. Rykker Tom led off the inning with a double and scored on a ground-out from Davis Delorefice before Migueles hit his second homer of the day to left field.

The Utes added two runs on three hits in the fourth for a 5-2 lead. Rowan doubled to lead off the inning, and Dunn’s RBI single drove him in. Wade Gulden also hit an RBI single in the inning.

The Beavers cut into Utah’s lead in the sixth with two runs on two hits and a walk before Utah pushed back ahead with two runs on four hits in the bottom of the sixth for a 7-4 lead. Keirsey led off the inning with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly. With two outs, Gulden, Delorefice and Migueles hit three-straight singles to send in another run.

Each team homered in the seventh inning, a solo shot for Oregon State in the top of the inning and Keirsey hit his first homer of the year, a two-run shot, to give Utah a 9-5 lead. Utah added two insurance runs in the eighth inning off three hits, including RBI singles from Matt Richardson and Rowan.

Oregon State rallied in the top of the ninth, scoring three runs on three hits before Stoltz got a ground-out to close out the victory.

Utah hosts BYU in a midweek game on Tuesday, April 3, at 6 p.m. MDT.