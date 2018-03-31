Gonzaga is likely to stay put in the West Coast Conference for next season, according to a report from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“For next season, it doesn’t look promising,” Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson told the Union-Tribune Saturday. “I’d put it like this: Today is today, none of us can predict tomorrow."

The Union-Tribune broke the news late in February that the Zags had talked expansion with the MW and were weighing their league options.

Last weekend, Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth told CBS Sports he was hopeful that a decision would be made soon on whether the Zags would stay in the WCC, of which they have been a member since 1979, or move to the Mountain West.

“In a perfect world, we’re going to be making a decision in the next couple of weeks here,” Roth told CBS Sports. “But there is no such thing as perfect worlds in the crazy world of college athletics.”

On Saturday, Roth told the Spokesman-Review there hasn't been a decision made yet, even while negotiations point toward Gonzaga staying in the WCC.

“We collectively have not made a final commitment,” Roth told the Spokesman-Review. “We have not told the WCC we’ve made a final decision. I have not talked to Craig Thompson.”

On Monday, the WCC announced several changes to its basketball scheduling, both in league and non-conference play, to try to help enhance the prospects of its teams making the NCAA Tournament.

Among the changes, the regular-season schedule for the 10-member league (which includes BYU) will drop to 16 conference games from 18. Also, the top two seeds in the league's postseason tournament will receive double byes into the semifinals.

Conference teams must also play in a multi-team event — preseason tournaments like the Maui Invitational, for example — each year, and WCC teams can not schedule more than two non-Division I opponents per season.

Gonzaga has made the NCAA Tournament 20 straight years and reached the national championship game last year, falling to North Carolina. The Zags would boost the national profile of the Mountain West if they were to join the league.

No matter what Gonzaga decides, Thompson is confident in the state of his conference.

“Bigger stage, brighter lights, it’s always going to be there,” Thompson told the Union-Tribune of the Mountain West. “The best thing we can do is to compete against them when we play them and show them who we are, and continue to grow our league. We’ll see where we are down the road.”