Sunday, April 1, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

76ers at Hornets, NBATV, 11 a.m.

High school slam dunk and 3-point championships, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Rockets at Spurs, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

3X3U National Championship, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Thunder at Pelicans, NBATV, 4 p.m.

Women: NCAA championship: Mississippi St. vs. Notre Dame, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Jazz at Timberwolves, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

Kings at Lakers, NBATV, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals, GOLF, 6 a.m.

Houston Open, GOLF, noon (KUCW, 1 p.m.)

ANA Inspiration, GOLF, 3 p.m.

HOCKEY

Bruins at Flyers, KUCW, 10 a.m.

QMJHL playoffs, NHLTV, 1 p.m.

Capitals at Penguins, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Avalanche at Ducks, ALT, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

Women: Stanford at USC, Pac-12, 3:30 p.m.

MLB

Cardinals at Mets, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Giants at Dodgers, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Arsenal vs. Stoke, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham, NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Mainz vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, Fox Sports 1, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

South Carolina at Texas A&M, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

Miami Open, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Women: Utah at Washington, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

RADIO

MLB

Giants at Dodgers, AM-700, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Rockets at Spurs, AM-700, 1:30 p.m.

Jazz at Timberwolves, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 5 p.m.

Monday, April 2, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

NCAA championship: Michigan vs. Villanova, TBS, 7 p.m.

CURLING

U.S. vs. Norway, NBCSN, 10 a.m.

MLB

Rays at Yankees, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Orioles at Astros, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Indians at Angels, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Rockies at Padres, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

NHL

Capitals at Blues, NHLTV, 6 p.m.

Avalanche at Kings, ALT, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Royals at Tigers, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Mariners at Giants, MLBN, 2:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah, Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 6 p.m.

CS Fullerton at Arizona St., Pac-12, 7:30 p.m.

Indians at Angels, ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA

G-League playoffs, ESPNU, 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.

Warriors at Thunder, TNT, 6 p.m.

Lakers at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Spurs at Clippers, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Bruins at Lightning, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Juventus vs. Real Madrid, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

New Mexico at New Mexico St., ALT, 5:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

BYU at Utah, AM-700/AM-960/FM-94.5, 6 p.m.

NBA

Lakers at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 8 p.m.

Indians at Angels, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Cardinals at Brewers, Fox Sports 1, 5:30 p.m.

CS Fullerton at Arizona St., Pac-12, 7:30 p.m.

Rockies at Padres, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

CURLING

U.S. vs. Russia, NBCSN, 10 a.m.

GOLF

Masters Par-3 contest, ESPN, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

Women: Virginia at Maryland, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

NBA

Celtics at Raptors, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Spurs at Lakers, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Blackhawks at Blues, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

FC Barcelona vs. Roma, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach: Long Beach St. at UCLA, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

Beach: USC at UCLA, Pac-12, 5 p.m.

RADIO

ECHL

Grizzlies at Eagles, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 5, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, noon, 5 p.m.

Rockies at Padres, AT&T SportsNet, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Santa Clara at BYU, BYUtv, 6 p.m.

Utah at Cal, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

CURLING

U.S. vs. Canada, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF

Masters, ESPN, 1 p.m.

HOCKEY

AHL: Comets at Marlies, NHLTV, 9 a.m.

NCAA Frozen Four, ESPN2, 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Predators at Capitals, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Avalanche at Sharks, ALT, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Wizards at Cavaliers, TNT, 6 p.m.

Clippers at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Timberwolves at Nuggets, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow, Fox Sports 1, 1 p.m.

Women: U.S. vs. Mexico, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Santa Clara at BYU, AM-960/FM-94.5, 6 p.m.

Isotopes at Bees, FM-106.9, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Clippers at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 6, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Braves at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

Utah at Cal, Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Cavaliers at 76ers, NBATV, 5 p.m.

College Basketball Awards, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Timberwolves at Lakers, NBATV, 8:30 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

Bellator 196, Paramount, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Masters, ESPN, 1 p.m.

HOCKEY

Mavericks at Grizzlies, KMYU, 7 p.m.

Stars at Ducks, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 3:30 p.m.

NHRA Nationals qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Phoenix Grand Prix qualifying, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

RUGBY

Sale vs. Wasps, NBCSN, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

N.C. A&T at Florida A&M, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Santa Clara at BYU, BYUtv, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at New Mexico St., ALT, 6 p.m.

Utah at Washington, Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach: Arizona St. at Cal, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

Beach: Stetson at Arizona, Pac-12, 3:30 p.m.

Beach: Colorado Mesa vs. Arizona St., Pac-12, 5 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Santa Clara at BYU, AM-960/FM-94.5, 6 p.m.

Isotopes at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

ECHL

Mavericks at Grizzlies, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 7, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at BYU, BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Cubs at Brewers, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.

Utah at Cal, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Braves at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Mississippi spring game, ESPNU, noon

EXTREME SPORTS

UFC 223 prelims, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Masters, CBS, 1 p.m.

HOCKEY

Rangers at Flyers, NBC, 1 p.m.

Canadiens at Maple Leafs, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

NCAA championship, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blues at Avalanche, ALT, 7 p.m.

Wild at Sharks, NHLTV, 8:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Wood Memorial/Bluegrass Stakes, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

Army at Boston U., CBSSN, 1 p.m.

Duke at Notre Dame, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Navy, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 9 a.m.

My Bariatric Solutions 300, FOX, 1 p.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 10 a.m.)

Phoenix Grand Prix, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

AMA Supercross, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

NBA

Nuggets at Clippers, NBATV, 1:30 p.m.

Thunder at Rockets, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Everton vs. Liverpool, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

Teams TBA, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Manchester United, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Whitecaps at Real Salt Lake, KMYU, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Florida at Alabama, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Arizona at Oregon, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Utah at Washington, Pac-12 Mountain, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach: Colorado Mesa vs. Arizona St., Pac-12, 10:30 a.m.

Beach: Colorado Mesa vs. Cal, Pac-12, noon

Beach: Cal at Arizona, Pac-12, 1:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

Women: Cal at USC, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

UWW World Cup, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Mets at Nationals, AM-700, noon (JIP)

Santa Clara at BYU, AM-960/FM-94.5, 1 p.m.

Isotopes at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

NCAA regionals, AM-700, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

Whitecaps at Real Salt Lake, AM-700/AM-1600, 7 p.m.