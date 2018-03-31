BYU men’s tennis drops its first West Coast Conference match of the season, 4-2, against No. 42 San Diego on Saturday afternoon at the USD West Tennis Courts.

BYU (14-5, 2-1 WCC) came off a heartbreaking loss Friday to UC Irvine and was ready to bounce back against San Diego (9-7, 3-0 WCC). Despite the effort, the Cougars dropped the doubles point to the Toreros. No. 79 duo Joel Gamerov and August Holmgren defeated Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu, 6-2, in No. 1 doubles. In the No. 2 slot, Nico Borter and Pratt Keerasuntonpon earned a 7-5 victory over BYU’s John Pearce and Ben Gajardo.

Moving into singles, San Diego claimed the first two wins. No. 121 Gamerov defeated John Pearce, 6-2, 6-0, in the No. 3 slot, while Araouzos Alexandros earned a three-set win (4-6, 6-3, 6-2) over Gajardo in No. 5 singles.

Matthew Pearce earned BYU its first win of the day with a 7-5, 7-5 victory against Keerasuntonpon in the No. 6 slot. Hsu defeated Borter, 7-6, 6-4, in No. 2 singles, bringing the Cougars down just one, 3-2, against the Toreros.

Sam Tullis dropped his match, 7-6, 6-4, against David Nordfeldt in No. 4 singles, solidifying the San Diego win 4-2 over BYU.

The Cougars have a busy next week on the road with three conference matches. BYU plays against Saint Mary's on Thursday, April 5, at 2 p.m. PST; San Francisco on Friday, April 6, at 1 p.m.; and Santa Clara on Saturday, April 7, at 11 a.m.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

