Utah State women's tennis (11-9, 1-1 MW) lost, 5-2, to Wyoming (9-6, 1-1 MW) in Laramie on Saturday morning.

"That was an incredible college tennis match," head coach Sean McInerney said. "Wyoming is so tough, especially at home, and we played a smart and aggressive match which kept us in the mix all day. I was proud of the fight. We need to clean up a few areas and move on. We are looking forward to being home for the next three matches."

In doubles, seniors Sabrina Demerath and Maggie O'Meara lost, 1-6, at the No. 1 spot to juniors Tessa van Der Ploeg and Elisa Koonik. Junior Jenna Kane and sophomore Rhoda Tanui then won, 6-1, at the No. 3 spot against sophomore Ana Tkachenko and freshman Myiah Scott. The doubles point came down to the No. 2 spot where freshman Sasha Pisareva and redshirt freshman Alexandra Taylor were in a tiebreaker against sophomore Milka Genkova and senior Magdalena Stencel. Genkova and Stencel clinched the doubles point for the Cowgirls with a 7-6 (7-5) win.

In singles, O'Meara lost, 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), at the No. 3 spot to Koonik. Tanui put the Aggies on the board with a straight-set victory, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, at the No. 4 spot over van Der Ploeg. Pisareva won her first set, 6-1, at the No. 1 spot against Stencel but lost the next two, 1-6, 4-6. Sophomore Sophia Haleas then won, 6-0, 6-2, at the No. 6 spot over Scott. Wyoming's Tkachenko clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-2 win over USU sophomore Hannah Jones at the No. 5 spot. Demerath then lost, 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (8-10), at the No. 2 spot to Genkova.

The Aggies return to Logan, Utah, to host Northern Arizona (12-3, 7-0 Big Sky) on Friday, April 6, at 11 a.m. MT.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.