Utah State men's tennis (11-8, 2-0 MW) takes on San Diego State (3-16, 1-1 MW) in its first Mountain West road match of the season on Sunday, April 1, at noon MT, in San Diego, California.

"Playing SDSU on the road will be a tough test, and I'm looking forward to seeing how our guys respond," head coach James Wilson said. "The group has worked hard this week, and I know they are excited to compete on Sunday."

Utah State is led in singles by freshman Felipe Acosta who is 9-0 at the Nos. 4 through 6 spots. Freshman Jose Carvajal is 9-6 at Nos. 2 through 6 singles, and sophomore Sergiu Bucur is 8-6 at the Nos. 1 through 3 spots. In doubles, Carvajal and senior Jaime Barajas lead the Aggies with an 8-3 mark at the No. 1 spot.

SDSU and USU are tied in program history, 3-3. San Diego State is led in singles by sophomore Rafael Gonzalez Almazan who is 8-7 at the Nos. 3 through 6 spots. In doubles, senior Santiago Cevallos and Almazan are 3-2 at the Nos. 2 and 3 spots, while junior Sander Gjoels-Andersen and sophomore Nicholas Mitchell are 3-9 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.