BYU women’s golf will continue the 2017-18 campaign at The Bruzzy Challenge on April 2-3.

The Cougars will participate alongside 15 competing universities: host North Texas, Boston College, Houston, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech, UT Arlington and UTSA.

Teams will play 36 holes on Monday, prior to playing 18 holes on Tuesday on the par-72, 6,335-yard course at Maridoe Golf Club.

Play will begin at 8 a.m. CT, on Monday, in a shotgun start. Links to live stats can be found on the BYU women’s golf schedule page.