The Dixie State women’s track team posted solid marks in its second race of the year at the Utah Valley Collegiate Invitational in Orem, Utah.

The Trailblazers competed in 12 events at the meet and totaled 14 top-15 finishes, including a pair of second-place finishes. Two school records also fell at the meet, while three others set personal bests.

Billie Hatch set the tone for Dixie State in the first running event of the day. Hatch crossed the finish line in second place and set a school record in the 5,000m with a time of 19:17.10, surpassing the previous record by more than 20 seconds. Laynee Wells also finished in fourth place in the 5,000m with a time of 20:07.30, while Alyssa Haring crossed the finish line in fifth place with a time of 20:17.70.

Skyler Storie duplicated the feat later in the day with a second-place finish and school record in the 3,000m steeple with a time of 12:05.67, eclipsing her previous record in the event by more than 25 seconds.

Katie Ross set a personal-best mark in the 400m with a time of 1:03.74, less than one second off the school record. Ross also made history as the first DSU runner to compete in the 200m, finishing with a time of 27.92.

Two Trailblazers recorded personal-best marks in the 800m, as Noelle Hele logged an 11th-place finish and a time of 2:28.16, while Mia Smith came in one spot later in 12th place with a time of 2:29.32.

Shandi Bastian became the first Trailblazer to compete in the high jump, posting a mark of 1.57m in the first non-running event of the year for Dixie State.

The Trailblazers head north again next week on Friday and Saturday for the Utah/Weber State Spring Classic in Ogden and Salt Lake City.

