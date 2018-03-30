Brenna Porter and Siale Vaitohi-Teaupa recorded marks that place them on BYU’s top-10 all-time lists as several Cougars earned potential regional-qualifying marks at the Texas Relays and the UVU Collegiate Invite on Friday.

BYU had athletes competing in four different track meets on Friday with the field athletes at the UVU Invite, the sprinters at the Texas Relays and the distance runners at both the Stanford Invitational and San Francisco State Distance Carnival. Both the Stanford Invitational and San Francisco State Carnival run late into Friday night and will be covered in a separate recap on Saturday.

Porter clocked a career-high 57.33 in the 100m hurdles prelims to earn the No. 2 best time in school history. She advanced to the 100m hurdles finals and finished seventh overall in the event at the Texas Relays.

Vaitohi-Teaupa competed for the Cougars in the hammer throw and recorded a career-high 58.57m. That mark was good enough to give her the No. 3 spot on BYU’s all-time records and puts her in contention to qualify for regionals.

The women’s 4x400 relay team took second with a time of 3:38.88, a time that will be a potential qualifying time for the NCAA West Prelims. The team consisted of Ellie Heiden-Quackenbush, Cassidy Pinnock, Lauren Rawlinson and Porter.

Jacob Foutz threw for 59.89m in the hammer throw to take first place. His mark is right along the average qualifying marks from regionals in years past. Fellow thrower Jefferson Jarvis took first place in the shot put with a distance of 17.17m. Both throwers competed in the discus where Jarvis took third (49.52m), Seth Knowlton took fourth (49.42m) and Foutz placed fifth (48.45m).

Nicole Lord potentially earned a regional qualifying mark in the high jump after taking first place with a clearance of 1.75m. Marissa Appiah finished second with a season-high 1.72m. Teammate Kassie Nagel took first place for the Cougars in the shot put with a throw of 13.99m.

Long jumpers Blake Steeves, Marcus Daley and Tomi Adegoke swept the event for BYU. Steeves took first with a distance of 7.26m, Daley placed second with a mark of 6.98m, and Adegoke finished third with a jump of 6.91m.

Derek Sorensen ran a career-best 10.42 in the 100m. He has now broken his personal record in the event in two-consecutive track meets for the Cougars this season.

Competition for BYU continues on Saturday at the Texas Relays, Stanford Invitational and San Francisco State Distance Carnival. To keep up with the action, follow BYU track and field on Twitter @BYUTFXC.

FloTrack.com will be streaming the Texas Relays, Stanford Invitational and the San Francisco State Distance Carnival. The Longhorn Network will also be streaming the Texas Relays.

